Denali Innovations Debuts Child-Resistant Cannabis Packaging

Denali Innovations is proud to introduce Kinder-Safe, a line of proprietary child-resistant packaging solutions to serve the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Developed by Denali Innovations and certified under 16 CFR 1700 requirements, Kinder-Safe packaging solutions utilize proprietary child-resistant technologies that meet the specific needs of the cannabis industry.

Included in the Kinder-Safe line is Kinder-Lok, a child-resistant box which features a sliding sleeve and tray design. The injection-molded tray, comprised of Plant Fiber Plastic, securely engages the outer sleeve via a patented locking tabs system. The Kinder-Safe line also includes Kinder-Zip, a flexible pouch which features a patented child-resistant zipper closure. This closure, in conjunction with the barrier film used to construct the pouch body, allows Kinder-Zip to maintain product freshness while preventing access by children.

Both Kinder-Lok and Kinder-Zip products are currently available under Denali Innovations. Products using Kinder-Safe technologies can proudly apply the official Kinder-Safe badge on their packaging, providing consumers a quick reference to let them know that the product is secured in child-resistant packaging.

“We developed the Kinder-Safe line of innovative child-resistant solutions to address child safety in the cannabis market while meeting the rapidly changing regulatory requirements of the industry,” says Frank Tsai, CEO of Denali Innovations.

To learn more about Denali Innovations, visit www.denali-innovations.com