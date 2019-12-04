Sun Chemical Releases Sustainability Report

Sun Chemical has released its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report, which focuses on how its commitment to sustainability has led to new products and services that help customers improve their eco-efficiency goals.

The 2018 report shows that Sun Chemical achieved its recent energy and water usage goals and highlights various initiatives that Sun Chemical has implemented to increase its overall commitment to developing sustainable solutions for customers, such as:

a long-term strategic target to reduce CO2 levels by at least 30 percent by 2030

the reduction of water usage beyond the 32 percent achieved in 2018

the identification of areas to improve in driving innovation of sustainable procurements, as highlighted by EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings

its connection to CEFLEX to promote a circular economy for flexible packaging

greater levels of bio-renewable content in Sun Chemical products

“Brand owners know that sustainability is critically important to today’s consumers,” said Gary Andrzejewski, Corporate Vice President, Environmental Affairs, Sun Chemical. “Consumers want brands to partner with suppliers and companies that are equally focused on eco-efficiency in their products during all stages of production, from manufacturing to distribution. Sun Chemical is committed to ensuring the sustainability of its own products by increasing bio-renewable content in our products, improving plant recyclability, and reducing waste.”

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve achieved as a company toward our sustainability goals, but as the industry leaders, we’re determined to push ourselves further,” said Michael Simoni, global product stewardship leader. “Developing, manufacturing and distributing sustainable products helps Sun Chemical uphold its reputation for quality, service and innovation while increasing the use of bio-renewable and recyclable materials for our customers.”

The Sun Chemical sustainability report also highlights its policy on good manufacturing practices (GMP) that focuses on contamination control and hygiene management for products such as inks for food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, cosmetics, and hygiene applications. The GMP policies not only limits contamination risk, but also ensures less waste in facilities.

The Sun Chemical sustainability report is available to customers and can be requested online at www.sunchemical.com/sustainability. Customers can also calculate the initial carbon footprint for their facility operations by visiting www.sunchemical.com/services/consultative-services/.

Sun Chemical’s sustainability policy stresses its responsibility to raise awareness about environmental issues in the graphic arts industry. Product stewardship and risk management are also important components of the policy with a commitment to take an analytical-based approach to its efforts.

Providing customers with enhanced sustainability of their processes and end products is the ultimate goal of Sun Chemical’s sustainability policy. In order to reach that goal, Sun Chemical will use rigorous development processes and analytical tools to evaluate and improve the eco-efficiency of both its manufacturing procedures and products.

This data-driven approach in the policy means Sun Chemical will be able to set improvement targets for its processes on energy and water consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and solid waste emissions as well as develop products with a structured approach that includes risk management and eco-efficiency improvements as criteria.

Focusing on “Getting More---Using Less–Eco-efficiency,” Sun Chemical’s sustainability policy underscores its proactive role in minimizing the life cycle footprint of its products and its customers' impact on the environment.

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials.