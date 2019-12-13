H2 Equity Acquires Contiweb

H2 Equity Partners, based in Amsterdam, has agreed to acquire Contiweb from American Industrial Partners. Contiweb is a manufacturer of auxiliary equipment for offset printing and provides global aftermarket sales and services for a large number of installed machines.

Its traditional core business has been the development and manufacturing of splicers and dryers incorporating technology for offset printing lines. Contiweb has a global installed base of over 3,000 machines. More recently, Contiweb started manufacturing equipment for the digital printing market and for the flexible packaging and label printing market as an OEM with its Thallo press. Until August 2018, Contiweb was a subsidiary of Goss International; since then it has been operating independently.

H2 Managing Partner, Gert Jan van der Hoeven, commented: “We are impressed by the depth of the engineering capabilities, the culture of innovation and the customer-centric ethos that we have seen at Contiweb. We see many attractive growth opportunities for Contiweb and we look forward to working with Contiweb’s management and wider organization to realize its full potential.”

Contiweb

www.contiweb.com