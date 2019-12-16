Monosol Expands Operations for Biodegradable Films

To meet rapidly increasing demand for its water-soluble and biodegradable films, Kuraray’s MonoSol Division has announced plans to expand its operations with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Poland. Additionally, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its recently completed plant in Lebanon, Indiana. MonoSol is an integral part of Tokyo-based Kuraray Group, a global specialty chemical company.

The new manufacturing plant in Poland will expand MonoSol’s manufacturing presence to mainland Europe and is driven by strong growth of the unit dose concept in continental markets, particularly in the laundry and dish detergent categories.

In Indiana, MonoSol recently completed construction on its newest manufacturing facility and will begin operation in December. The company now will install additional equipment, doubling the plant’s initial capacity. The new capacity is slated to begin commercial production in 2021. The facility, MonoSol’s fourth in Indiana, has already hired its first round of employees and will have brought more than 90 new jobs to the region by time the expansion is complete.

MonoSol

www.MonoSol.com