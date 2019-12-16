The Wonderful Co. Offers Bagged, Seedless Lemons

Wonderful Seedless Lemons, a naturally seedless, Non-GMO Project Verified variety of lemon, is now rolling out in produce aisles at grocery stores across the U.S. and online at Amazon Fresh. Wonderful Seedless Lemons will be available in limited supply in year one, launching seasonally this November through May 2020, and are packaged in one- and two-pound bags.

Arriving just in time to simplify entertaining this holiday season, Wonderful Seedless Lemons will take the hassle of pesky seeds out of baking, cooking or squeezing when making favorite recipes. According to a third-party study commissioned by The Wonderful Company that surveyed lemon buyers, 83 percent were likely to purchase a seedless lemon and 81 percent believe seedless lemons would be more convenient than lemons with seeds.

The Wonderful Seedless Lemons variety was originally discovered in Australia by a farmer who studied thousands of lemon buds, in search of the perfect seedless lemon. Using innovative breeding techniques for a number of years, he finally developed a seedless lemon tree in his orchard. Wonderful Seedless Lemons, which The Wonderful Company is now introducing in the U.S. and Canada, stem from this discovery.

The Wonderful Company, known for its family of brands that includes Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Pistachios and POM Wonderful®, is poised to grow its new citrus brand with similar success as Wonderful Halos, which quickly became America's No. 1 mandarin brand in less than five years. The new brand will be supported by in-store point-of-sale (POS) displays, as well as digital and influencer marketing initiatives to introduce the new branded packaging and create a bigger marketplace for bagged lemons.