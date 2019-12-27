Precise Packaging Opens Co-Manufacturing Facility

Precise Packaging, a contract manufacturing partner of aerosol and liquid products for premier brands in the personal care, home fragrance and over-the-counter (OTC) end markets, announced that it has opened a new 15,000 square-foot production facility. Located in Fall River, MA, less than one mile from the company’s headquarters, the production facility increases Precise Packaging’s capacity and capabilities to support further product innovation and customer growth.

Precise Packaging’s new facility features two custom liquid filling lines with room for expansion, as well as a new shrink sleever for enhanced decoration of cans and jars. In addition, the company added an automated shrink bundler to its aerosol production at its headquarters to offer customers improved options for shrink bundling products in a cost-effective manner. As part of the company’s growth initiative, Precise Packaging has also hired several new personnel, including two chemists, a lab support technician, a sales/project engineer and a customer service representative.

“Personal care/beauty, home fragrance and OTC product companies are increasingly turning to contract filling manufacturers like Precise Packaging to help them through the formulation development, product design, supply chain management, manufacturing, filling and packaging process, so we see the addition of the new facility as a critical step for strengthening our position as a strong strategic partner for our customers,” said Shaun Gaus, CEO of Precise Packaging. “The added capacity and capabilities enabled by our second production facility broaden our product offerings so that we can continue to work side by side with our customers to deliver innovative, high quality aerosol and liquid products that meet the latest market trends.”

News of the production facility expansion follows Precise Packaging’s recent announcement that it was acquired by PLZ Aeroscience Corp. in August 2019.

Precise Packaging

www.precisepackaging.com