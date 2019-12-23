BOBST Launches New CI Flexo Press

BOBST has launched the VISION CI flexo press, designed to deliver the most efficient performance for all production lengths on a wide range of substrates. Fast to setup and change over, it features technical innovations that ensure process consistency, minimum waste and easy manufacturing.

The VISION CI is available as an 8-color press and provides consistent print quality with solvent-based and water-based ink printing, on a wide range of substrates types and thicknesses. It has a compact and ergonomic, modular design, making installation and set-up very easy.

The press also brings substantial sustainability benefits. It contains ‘smartHEAT’ technology, which enables the machine to use its own heat as an internal and useful energy source, while its ‘smartCLEAN’ technology saves on ink and solvents. Furthermore ‘smartKEY’ and ‘smartSET’ will maximize machine productivity through minimizing job set-up time and material waste.

