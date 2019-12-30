Screen Americas Develops New Digital Inkjet Label Press

SCREEN Americas has finalized development of its new Truepress Jet L350UV SAI inkjet system for label printing. The press features improved color reproduction as well as superior scalability, enabling it to meet a wide variety of market needs.

SCREEN plans to launch the system worldwide in January 2020. Production levels for the global label printing industry continue to expand every year. There is particularly strong interest in labels and seals used in short-run limited and regional campaigns and those with unique designs to stimulate consumers’ desire to purchase.

The system’s name, “SAI” represents its design concept and refers to its extremely Stable operation, highly Accurate color reproduction and time-tested Integrated technologies. “SAI” can also mean both ‘color’ and ‘high’ in the Japanese translation and was chosen to reflect SCREEN Americas’ continuous pursuit of peak color expression.

SCREEN Americas

www.screenamericas.com