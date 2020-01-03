Chinese Packaging company Installs Landa Nanographic Press

Landa announced that the Chinese packaging giant, Zhongrong Printing Group Co., Ltd. (ZRP), has completed the installation and launched the first Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press in Asia Pacific. ZRP will use its Landa press to deliver faster, higher-quality digital color printing of short to medium-run packaging for its large and prominent customer base of Chinese FMCG businesses.

Mr Huang, CEO, ZRP comments: “It fills us with pride to be the first Chinese company to install and operate a Landa S10 press, and to offer the benefits of this technology to our customers. With a strong focus on service innovation, we believe that cutting-edge technologies are key drivers for business growth and differentiation, and early signs suggest that the Landa press will give us that. Our customers now have the ability to order medium-run jobs for the first time, with incredible color vibrancy and all the logistical and environmental savings that ordering what you want, when you need it, delivers.

“We already have a comprehensive offering including digital print, offset, gravure, silkscreen and flexo printing processes, but the Landa S10 presents us with a brand-new production capability and customer service that truly complements our other printing formats. In China, colors used in packaging and product branding are very influential in the consumer buying decision. These colors can suggest anything from the nutritional value of the product to the product’s authenticity (not counterfeit). Because of this, we expect Nanography’s vibrant color palette to add significant value to customers, especially in a competitive retail environment,” Huang adds.

The single-sided B1 (41 in. / 1,050 mm) format Landa S10 Nanographic Printing® Press enables just-in-time mainstream efficiency for the production of folding carton and POP/POS applications. With a higher throughput than any other digital sheetfed press in the industry, the Landa S10 prints 6,500 large format sheets per hour on off-the-shelf substrates in thickness from 2.4-32 pt. (60-800μm).

Yishai Amir, Landa CEO comments: “We’ve spent the last six months putting all the necessary service and support functions in place to serve customers in China, which also includes the opening of a local Landa office. With that done, ZRP has been the perfect partner to launch Nanography in Asia Pacific. Being a packaging expert and one of the country’s ‘Top 100’ leading industry suppliers, the company not only understands the opportunities that the Landa S10 delivers, but they also know how to take Nanography to market and drive its rapid adoption. We look forward to supporting ZRP and other customers in this thriving region, in the near future.”