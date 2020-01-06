Dutch Cheese Company Offers Grab-and-Go Snacks

The Dutch Royal Friesland Campina, a global dairy company, expands distribution of its Frico Gouda Cheese Snacks into Publix and Fairway stores with the debut of Frico Grab and Go Snacks. These delicious new products meet the growing consumer demand for better for you, on the go lunch, snacking and convenience. The New delicious Frico Grab & Go Gouda Snacks are available in convenient 20g portions packed 8 to a bag. Frico Grab & Go Gouda Snacks makes snacking at work, at school or during travel easy, healthy and delicious.

Frico covers a wide range of specialty imported Dutch cheeses. The recent addition to the growing product line is the new Frico Grab & Go Gouda Snack in convenient 20g portions packed 8 to a bag. Frico cheese has been made in Holland by Frico cheesemakers for over 120 years. The cheese is crafted with care and Dutch tradition of cheesemaking with 100% fresh Dutch cow's milk.

FrieslandCampina, is one of the world's largest dairy companies and the largest producer of Gouda and Dutch Cheeses in the world. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. With an annual turnover of 12 billion euro, FrieslandCampina is among the largest dairy companies in the world.

FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries with a total of 23,675 employees at the end of the year 2017. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global market-oriented business groups, being Consumer Dairy, Specialized Nutrition, Dairy Essentials and Ingredients.

For additional information, visit www.frieslandcampina.com.