TLMI Hits Record High On Converter Members

TLMI has announced that the association entered the new year with a record number of converter members. Since 1933, TLMI has been serving the needs of the North American narrow web printing industry and the association remains committed to providing its converter and supplier members with tools and resources to help companies profit and grow in today’s competitive marketplace.

TLMI President Dan Muenzer, comments, “I’m thrilled that we broke the previous record for converter membership as we closed 2019. The association’s board of directors, our committee volunteers and TLMI staff have worked hard over the course of the past year to ensure we are continuously offering resources, networking and learning opportunities for our members.

"We have a big year ahead with the Committee Summit in Orlando at the end of this month, the Converter Meeting in Austin in March and the Annual Meeting in Colorado in October. And of course, we will all come together at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago in September. Our industry is advancing at a faster pace than it ever has in a global market that is constantly being redefined. I look forward to engaging with all our members in the months ahead and to working with the Board, committee chairs and volunteers, and TLMI staff to ensure this association maintains its position as a true industry leader.”

