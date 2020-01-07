Walki Group Licenses Earth Coating Technology

Walki Group has entered into a license agreement with Smart Planet Technologies, for the use of Earth Coating in a number of next generation environmental packaging applications. Earth Coating is a plastic reduction technology providing superior performance and improved recyclability for all types of plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging applications.

Smart Planet Technologies' Earth Coating technology enhances sustainability through plastic reduction and improved recycling. Earth Coating is fully commercialized in the United States, Asia and Europe. It is currently used in high volume consumer packaging products such as cup stock, foodservice, boxboard, flexible packaging, barrier liners, and wet labels.

With this technology Walki takes a big step towards a zero-waste future. Today above 80 percent of its products are made out of renewable or recyclable materials. The company's goal is to reach 100 percent by the year 2030.

“The technology agreement will contribute to accelerating some of the developments Walki is working on and further expanding our versatile Zero Waste Future Platform providing sustainable barrier solutions for our customers”, says Annika Sundell, executive vice president, innovation.

The license agreement is valid for the European markets and covers seven product application verticals, spanning from board packaging to flexible packaging. Walki Group is an international producer of engineered materials and protective packaging materials, specializing in the production of fiber-based, multi-laminate products. Its production facilities are located in Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, the UK, Russia and China. www.walki.com