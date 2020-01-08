Girl Scouts Announce Refreshed Cookie Packaging

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launches the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season, when Girl Scouts across the United States become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures. This season, GSUSA announces two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls, and a new lemon cookie available in select areas.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.

The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The variety replaces the Savannah Smiles cookie in markets where it was offered, joining the national lineup that also includes the Lemonades cookie, savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. Each of the two varieties is offered in select Girl Scout council markets, ensuring all consumers have access to a delicious lemon Girl Scout Cookie for as long as supplies last.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org