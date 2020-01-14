Clorox, Terracycle Partner To Recycle Food Storage Bags

The Clorox Company's Glad business is introducing recyclable food bags as part of its integration with TerraCycle's Loop pilot program in the U.S. Through this program, consumers will be able to order the products online and then receive and recycle their favorite food bags through a reusable steel container and return pouch.

While food bags and wraps help families prevent waste by keeping food fresher longer, most U.S. families live in cities and municipalities that do not have the proper facilities to recycle soft plastic bags. The Glad + Loop partnership allows simple, convenient, in-home recycling of plastic bags through the reordering of everyday food storage products. All that's involved is simply stuffing the empty return pouch with used food bags and placing it in the container when you're ready for a new order, leaving the rest to Glad and TerraCycle.

"Glad's purpose is to help consumers outsmart waste," said Drew Kozlak, brand manager for Glad. "Offering responsible consumer product solutions is just one of the ways we're committed to sustainability, so we're really excited to explore this option that lets you easily recycle your food bags."

The Glad brand's participation in Loop advances The Clorox Company's packaging-related environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals announced Oct. 2 as part of its new IGNITE corporate strategy. As a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, the company has also pledged to pilot new business models and solutions like Loop that enable consumers to refill and reuse primary packaging.

he Glad Products Company specializes in kitchen and outdoor trash bags, and food protection products. Glad is a member of The Clorox Company family of brands.