New Single-Serve Albacore Pouches Available Nationwide

Wild Planet Foods, a leading provider of sustainable seafood, announces its newest product line – flavored wild albacore tuna pouches. Providing yet another way for consumers to enjoy sustainably sourced seafood, the company has released this new line in the following varieties: Jalapeño & Cumin; Sweet Chili Pepper; Lime & Basil; and Lemon & Thyme.

These preservative—and filler-free—Albacore Wild Tuna pouches are 100 percent sustainably caught using pole & line fishing methods. Each 2.6 oz pouch contains between 15 and 17 grams of protein, 100-150 calories and an average of 1,000mg EPA and DHA Omega 3 per serving. With absolutely nothing to drain, these mess-free, nutritive pouches are perfectly convenient for travel, outdoors, school, the gym or the office.

"We are pleased to provide deliciously flavored albacore tuna in convenient pouches, so consumers can find more occasions to enjoy this nutritious product,” said Bill Carvalho, founder and president of Wild Planet Foods.

Ranked by Greenpeace as the #1 tuna brand for sustainability, Wild Planet’s Albacore Wild Tuna is Non-GMO Project Verified, considered a Best Choice for Sustainability by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program, and deemed sustainable by a consensus of environmental groups, such as the Blue Ocean Institute, Fishwise and Oceanwise.

Carefully blended with delicious seasonings for enhanced flavor and exceptional taste, these single-serve, flavored pouches will soon be available nationwide in specialty and natural food stores, grocery stores, co-ops and online retailers for an MSRP of $3.49. For more information, please visit www.wildplanetfoods.com.