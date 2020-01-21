Comexi To Install Automatic Flexo Press With Robot

Comexi, a global supplier of solutions for the printing and flexible packaging industry transformation, has begun the manufacturing of another completely automatic flexographic press, the Comexi F1, for Termoplasti-Plama. The collaboration between the two companies reinforces Comexi European installed base and consolidates it position as supplier of innovative solutions for the most demanding customers. The agreement with the Slovenian company will allow Comexi to access a logistically strategic area of great importance, due to its location in the centre of Europe. The partnership between the two companies includes the creation of a show room, which will be located in the same facility, allowing Comexi to demonstrate to customers the advantages of introducing fully automatic solutions into high speed and large repeat flexible packaging press.

“We decided to acquire a printing press from Comexi, they are a reliable, innovative and customer-oriented partner, which is absolutely necessary in today’s business world. During the testing of their machine and those of other suppliers, Comexi machines delivered unrivalled printing quality results at the higher speed, and with the quickest changes between production orders,” stresses Sandi Prosen, CEO of Termoplasti-Plama. “It is also a great advantage that they integrate the manufacturing of the core elements of the machine, which includes the central drum, the printing mandrels and the printing unit frames. Furthermore, the company offers exceptional support for printing, laminating, and slitting technology. All Comexi current customers endorsed Comexi for its fast and efficient after sales service support,” emphasizes Prosen.

Termoplasti-Plama has been the leader of the plastic processing market in the former Yugoslavia, since 1958. They have acquired an abundance of experience with polyethylene packaging printing, as it was the first company to produce this type of product.

“We are very happy to collaborate with Termoplasti-Plama, a leader in its sector and a highly prominent company in the market,” says Alessandro D'Agostino, Comexi Area Manager of the Balkan countries, who also adds that this agreement is very important "from a logistics position, due to the location of Termoplasti-Plama being in the centre of Europe and that is a very good company reference in the area".

The collaboration will benefit both companies, as the new flexographic press will be installed in a separate Termoplasti-Plama facility, which will also be a Comexi European showroom and democenter.

"This agreement allows us to exhibit our flexographic technology with a fully automatic robot to every customer interested in flexo technology. Furthermore, with this collaboration agreement, Termoplasti-Plama will receive Comexi’s special training and service package, which is focused on improving productivity while ensuring the machine performs at the highest level. This partnership between the two companies has already begun as a win-win collaboration."

The F1 press is Comexi's most advanced solution to the current challenges in the flexible packaging market. The need of creating customized packaging has led to the proliferation of the number of SKU’s and an increase in number of production changes. This flexographic printing machine incorporates a unique solution with an anthropomorphic robot, which is capable of automatically manipulating all the sleeves involved in the printing process (anilox, plate and intermediate sleeves), reducing the time needed for job changeover, while printing at a speed of 600 meters per minute. "We were the first company to develop a fully automatic sleeve change system with an anthropomorphic robot, and today we have already installed more than 20 machines of this type worldwide " says D'Agostino, who highlights that this system "offers the fastest changeover time in the market, making the whole process more efficient and productive”.

The Comexi F1 acquired by Termoplasti-Plama includes all the state-of-the-art peripherals to increase its efficiency, due to the incorporation of the patented “Cingular Real” system, which offers 100% pressure and register setup with minimum waste and color matching through “Cingular Match”. www.comexi.com