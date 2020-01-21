INX Acquires German Ink Manufacturer

INX International Ink Co. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire RUCO Druckfarben, a longtime leading printing ink manufacturer in Eppstein, Germany. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2020.

“RUCO is an established and recognized ink supplier with considerable market experience and technical knowledge. Together with our global reach, product development and raw material sourcing capabilities, the new company will work to strengthen INX’s presence in Europe,” said Peter Lockley, President of INX Europe.

“Our integration will focus on combining the technologies of the two companies for the benefit of customers,” continued Lockley. “With this investment, we plan to advance their portfolio and expand RUCO’s lead position as a supplier to the toy, pharmaceutical and packaging industries. Customers will have greater access to the world-class technologies and best practices leveraged from the larger global presence of our parent company, Sakata INX.”

“We are very pleased that we have found a partner with INX who shares our values and wants to lead the RUCO Druckfarben brand into the future,” said Heinz Walter Menke, owner and Managing Director. “The know-how of our employees in screen and pad printing optimally complements the portfolio of INX. Our customers can continue to rely on our commitment to combine best quality with excellent service.”

Once the transaction is finalized, Moritz Hartmann will take over as sole managing director and will manage the company with the current leadership team. Hartmann has been a member of the RUCO Druckfarben management team since 2015. The company itself was founded in 1857 and today employs approximately 150 people, with representatives in more than 70 countries.

INX International Ink Co. is the third largest producer of inks in North America, with full service subsidiaries in Europe and South America and is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations.

