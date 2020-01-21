Outstanding Foods Introduces Pork Rinds Without The Pig

Outstanding Foods, creator and innovator of plant-based foods, is kicking off 2020 with a brand new product lineup set to make waves in the healthy snacking world. Known for their highly acclaimed, celebrity-endorsed debut product PigOut Chips, the company is excited to introduce PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds to the better-for-you marketplace.

Whether you’ve had traditional pork rinds or not, you will love these guilt-free alternatives! The new rinds are packed with protein, baked (not fried) until light and crispy, and seasoned carefully to create an authentic pork taste. Available in four flavors, Original, Nacho Cheese, Hella Hot, and Texas BBQ, now you can eat your healthy heart out. Each 3.5 ounce bag is packed with 25 grams of plant-based protein and free from gluten, soy, GMOs, cholesterol and trans fats. They’re also certified vegan and kosher!

The brainchild of veteran entrepreneur Bill Glaser and renowned chef Dave Anderson, Outstanding Foods recognizes that people want to eat mindfully, but without sacrificing taste or texture. It all starts with wholesome, plant-based ingredients that are transformed in the kitchen to create satisfying flavors and textures that appeal to both meat lovers and vegans alike.

Word travels fast when something is this delicious, and buzz has been building around the launch of Outstanding Foods’ newest snacks. Since day one, there’s been an impressive roster of celebrity investors that believe in the groundbreaking company’s continued momentum. From professional athletes to prominent entrepreneurs, the growing list includes Rob Dyrdek, Lewis Howes, Matt Higgins, Dierks Bentley and many more.

The new PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds will soon be available at www.outstandingfoods.com, retailing at $3.99 (3.5oz) and $1.79 (1oz) per bag.