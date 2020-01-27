Pennsylvania Packaging Supplier Purchased

AJ Adhesives and Mid-America Packaging (MAP) are pleased to announce the acquisition of EVCO Industries in Holmes, PA. For 38 years, Evco Industries, a supplier of industrial packaging supplies and industrial packaging equipment, has built its reputation as a company that emphasizes teamwork, integrity and commitment to providing customers with superior equipment, service and industry knowledge. Evco Industries have operated out of Holmes, PA for over 30 years and will continue to serve the East Coast area as the latest extension for the AJ & MAP family. By bringing Evco Industries into the AJ/MAP family, we are able to offer customers continued products and services that currently fill their needs, as well as other products/service that may fill some gaps. Now, in addition to the original Holmes, Pa. location with 35000 sq.ft. of warehouse and office space, we can now compliment their service area with with locations in Chicago, St. Louis, Houston, Dallas, and Portland, OR. Our corporate headquarters is in St. Louis. The union of these companies is a natural fit for all involved as all the players believe in being customer centered. The combination of highly talented people in both organizations creates a stronger presence nationwide with locations & warehouses now spanning the entire US; we can now serve customers nationwide! Evco Industries personnel are joining our AJ & MAP team and will be vital in assisting the transition. AJ Adhesives and Mid-America Packaging are not strangers to this type of growth. In 2017, the sister companies acquired Adhesives Plus and in 2018 acquired Wes Adhesives.