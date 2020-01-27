M&M Is Launching 36 Uniquely-Themed Packages

The M&M'S you know and love are getting a new look to encourage people to celebrate, connect and find humor in life's everyday moments through the voices of the beloved spokescandies. As a part of the M&M'S Messages program, the brand is launching 36 uniquely-themed packages with messages ranging from, "You make mama proud," to "Congrats on that thing you did," and "I love being socially awkward with you," M&M'S has a saying for every person, feeling and occasion.

If you've been looking for the perfect way to say something to your friend, coworker or loved one, now you can 'Let M Say it for You.' Through these specially designed packs, M&M'S continues to create innovative ways for consumers to experience the iconic brand and the distinct personalities of the cast of characters.

M&M'S Messages also tap into the social behaviors of the next generation, known for relying on humor to connect with family, friends and colleagues.

"When you see any of the M&M'S Messages packs, you cannot help but smile as you think of that person in your life who you immediately know would enjoy it the most," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "As a brand, we want to connect with our fans and in turn encourage them to connect, express and celebrate those simple, everyday moments with M&M'S."

M&M'S Messages packages began rolling out in stores nationwide starting on January 20 for a limited time in four core varieties including Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Consumers can also order their favorite M&M'S Messages packaging design in stand up-pouch size on www.mms.com..