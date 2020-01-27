Prestige-Pak Purchases PCMC Flexo Press

Prestige-Pak of Fond du Lac, WI, has purchased a PCMC Fusion C flexographic press. The press will be the second Fusion C (and the fourth PCMC press) for Prestige-Pak, a second-generation, family-owned business, and producer of printed and laminated flexible packaging materials.

“We’re looking forward to our new Fusion C press,” said Vince Kuber, president of Prestige-Pak. “Our Fusion C and Fusion presses have helped us better meet the needs and requirements of our customers. We’ve experienced significant growth, and that has prompted us to add an additional press. One deciding factor in choosing PCMC is the fact that the company’s machines are engineered and built in the United States.”

The Fusion C is loaded with fast make-ready and waste-saving features, all in a smaller footprint with fewer parts. This reliable flexographic press also includes PCMC’s SteadyPrint print-stabilization technology, winner of the 2019 FTA Technical Innovation Award. With this feature, the bearing arrangement is coupled with an algorithm that uses noise-canceling technology to largely remove the impact of bounce when printing graphics with hard edges. SteadyPrint is currently the only product using this technology to eliminate disturbances and monitor in real time.

Prestige-Pak’s second Fusion C press will continue to help the company move forward with its vision of excellence and customer satisfaction.

www.prestige-pak.com