Web-Handling Suppliers Maxcess, Rotometrics To Merge

Maxcess, a leader in products and services for web handling applications, has announced its intent to merge with RotoMetrics, a manufacturer of precision cutting dies and support tooling solutions, under the Maxcess International name.

“The merger of these two world-class organizations will further expand our one-stop-shop offering, providing our OEM and end-user customers with the most comprehensive product portfolio available for enhancing their productivity and efficiency,” said Odd Joergenrud, CEO of Maxcess.

Customers will benefit from increased technological innovations and value-added Industry 4.0 solutions, expanded geographical markets, a robust global footprint of manufacturing, sales and service offerings, as well as the broadest end-to-end product offering in the industry for rotary dies and support tooling solutions, guiding, winding, slitting, tension control and precision rolls.

