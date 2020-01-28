Ecolean Recognized In Sustainability Rankings

The global packaging producer, Ecolean has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal Recognition 2020 for its sustainability work. The certificate is awarded by the independent and trusted provider of sustainability ratings, EcoVadis. In the overall rankings, Ecolean is placed in the top 5 percent of a total of 60,000 companies assessed from 155 countries.

Ecolean’s high score is based on the company’s strategic work with clear objectives within significant areas of sustainability such as environment, including renewable energy and climate impact and social aspects – as well as via monitoring and transparent reporting of sustainability data of its lightweight packages and filling machines. For Ecolean, this is the first year the company participates in the ratings by EcoVadis.

“We are very pleased that our sustainability work is confirmed to be in the top in a global context. The demand for lightweight packages with minimal environmental impact for liquid food is increasing, and an independent assessment such as EcoVadis helps us to show the world our great commitment and successful work on developing packaging solutions with sustainability at the core of our business,” says Peter L Nilsson, CEO of the Ecolean Group.

“Our vision is to be the best packaging company in the world in the eyes of all our stakeholders. The EcoVadis rating is a result of our continuous quest to constantly reduce our environmental impact and to be a responsible company that our customers know they can trust,” says Anna Palminger, sustainability manager of Ecolean Group.

EcoVadis is an independent provider of business sustainability ratings, which evaluates companies’ sustainability work in global supply chains annually. The assessment focuses on four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis uses international standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative and the UN Global Compact.