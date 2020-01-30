Dow Opens Nominations for Innovation Awards

Dow is launching its call for entries for the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards. Submissions for the international awards program will be accepted from January 30 through April 10 on the Packaging Innovation Awards website.

Dow sponsors the annual program to recognize the fresh, original thinking that is transforming the packaging landscape through enhanced user experience and improved sustainability.

Last year’s program featured over 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries and resulted in eight Diamond Finalist winners, 10 Gold Award winners and 12 Silver Award winners. The highest honor, the Diamond Award, went to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., for its DNP Functional Film Complex PET Plastic Bottle. This bottle, which is brand-friendly and incorporates sustainability advancements, offers a distinct glass-like appearance due to a peelable outer layer which can act as an oxygen barrier when combined with PET.

“Every year, the Packaging Innovation Awards spotlight the designs, new points of view and ideas that are pushing the envelope,” said lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group, Ltd. “Our industry is facing some unique sustainability and e-commerce challenges, but during trying times the most forward-thinking solutions can emerge to bring true progress; this program recognizes innovative packaging approaches that can simplify commerce and drive forward the circular economy for plastics.”

The awards carry on as the industry’s longest-running independently judged awards program. Dow is again assembling an international panel of independent judges from many disciplines to provide a global perspective across design, engineering, retail, e-commerce, converting and academia. The group will collaboratively review and judge each submission based on three criteria: technology, sustainability and user experience.

“The Packaging Innovation Awards are one of the best examples of Dow’s ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world,” said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “These awards bring the best minds in our industry together to showcase true innovations that will propel our society forward. I’m honored that our company can facilitate this event and give these innovators and designers the recognition they deserve.”

Entry in the competition is free, and applicants are not required to use Dow materials in their products. All entries must be commercial products that have been on the market for more than six months. Visit www.dowpackagingawards.com to learn more.