TLMI Members Map 2020 Committee Actions

TLMI announces another successful Committee Summit in Orlando, FL January 27-28. Nearly 120 registered attendees representing five TLMI committees came together for the event, where delegates mapped out each committee’s respective agenda for the coming year. The TLMI committees represented were Technical, Government & Regulations, Marketing, Environmental and Workforce Development.

TLMI Chairman Michael Ritter, comments, “The TLMI Committee Summit is the first official association meeting every year as the chairs and members of each committee come together to plan their committee’s activities and set goals for the coming year. It never ceases to amaze me how hard these committees work on behalf of TLMI. The genuine camaraderie among TLMI members is on full display and I am excited to watch how each committee’s objectives come to fruition in 2020.”

Among the summit’s delegates were 13 first-time attendees and nearly 90 companies were represented by the overall attending group. A synopsis of each committee’s activities during their time spent together in Orlando is outlined below:

● Government & Regulations Committee: Reviewed a range of current industry issues and had a deep dive into recycling and label compatibility issues. Also held a joint session with TLMI’s Environmental Committee and outlined future webinars and areas for engagement in 2020.

● Workforce Development Committee: Worked to finalize the DIY Career Concepts Kits for presenting to and educating Middle School and High School students about the label and packing industry. The kits will be available to all TLMI members soon to utilize in their local communities. All progress on the work can be viewed through the TLMI Engage portal. The committee wrapped up their session by discussing their next major project: Collecting and sharing information related to improving Employee Retention.

● Marketing Committee: Identified the ‘issues list’ and selected as a group what the committee felt were the most important three issues to focus on including: 1) Improving the connection and communication with other committees, 2) Expanding the TLMI Membership Toolkit, 3) Content and testimonials.

● Technical Committee: Returned to its roots to focus on providing technical content throughout the year to TLMI membership: 1) Developing a 90-minute educational session on Lean through Automation, for presentation at Labelexpo Americas; 2) Creating a calendar for technical “tips, tricks, trends” to be included in a monthly association newsletter; 3) Exploring an LED Case Study to be presented in a small, regional event sometime in 2020; 4) Exploring the adoption/adaption of an introductory “Labels 101” educational series for training via on-demand access by membership.

● Environmental Committee: Met with the Government & Regulatory Affairs Committee to discuss potential extended producer responsibility (EPR) state legislation and its possible implications for members. Broke into three sub-committees to discuss the next steps for three important focus areas: One each to plan greater participation in liner recycling and landfill avoidance for matrix waste, and one to increase engagement in sustainability through greater participation in environmental awards and recognition programs.

There are numerous opportunities for converter and supplier members to be part of a TLMI committee in their area of interest and expertise. For more information, visit www.tlmi.com