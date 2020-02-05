Clif Bar Makes Sustainability Commitment

Clif Bar & Company has fueled world-class competitors and everyday athletes for more than 25 years. But that’s just part of the company's story. Clif has committed to crafting foods with purpose, for people, and for the planet. That means striving to be as thoughtful about our packaging as we are about our organic, plant-based ingredients.

Over the years the company has eliminated, reduced and recycled. Now it's making its boldest, most urgent commitment yet. Clif Bar & Company has proudly signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment to help create a world where plastic never becomes waste or pollution.

That means, by 2025:

100% of its packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. They are focused on consumer packaging and starting with the iconic CLIF BAR wrapper, challenging ourselves to create a compostable wrapper

25% of the plastic used in its packaging will be made with renewable or recycled materials. The company prefers using materials that can be replenished or giving what's already out there a second chance

Clif Bars is going to cut out the plastic packaging that's not needed.- with a goal of using 10% less. In 2016, they reduced the size of the CLIF BAR wrapper and will continue that work by minimizing the footprint of current wrappers

Clif Bar packaging will drive awareness and education by adding the How2Recycle label to give consistent and transparent recycling information on-package.

The company also is tackling plastic pollution now an ambitious 2025 goal: to removing 1 million pounds of plastic waste from the environment.

Clif Bar & Company is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), a network of businesses dedicated to the sustainable use of packaging materials in society.