GreenPrint Launches Carbon Offset Initiative

GreenPrint, a global environmental technology company based in Atlanta, GA, has announced the launch of IMPACT COLLECTIVE, a group of forward-thinking brands committed to making an immediate and positive environmental impact by neutralizing their carbon emissions and plastic, water and energy usage. Through IMPACT COLLECTIVE, GreenPrint will calculate and mitigate members’ environmental footprints by investing in certified projects and programs on their behalf.

IMPACT COLLECTIVE helps members become more sustainable for both the short-and long-term, providing benefits that include:

Immediate environmental impact: Implementing carbon offset solutions allows brands to quickly have a positive effect on society and the communities in which they operate.

Increased brand affinity: Research from Cone Communications found that nearly nine-in-ten Americans (89%) would switch brands to one that is associated with a good cause, given similar price and quality.

Economic benefits: Doing good is good business. CGS’ 2019 Retail and Sustainability Survey found that that over two-thirds of people consider sustainability when making a purchase and are willing to pay more for sustainable products.

Investment in the future: Carbon offset programs invest in new materials and technology, fueling the sustainability ecosystem and creating a virtuous cycle that makes it easier for companies to meet future sustainability goals.

IMPACT COLLECTIVE offers its members several turnkey sustainability solutions designed to immediately improve the environmental impact of their packaging. Leveraging patented technology, IMPACT members’ carbon, plastic, energy and/or water consumption is calculated and offset though investments in certified projects and programs. Companies currently participating in IMPACT COLLECTIVE to increase their sustainability efforts include the natural and organic food brands Prayani, Bitsy’s, and Natreve. IMPACT COLLECTIVE members can be identified through four IMPACT seals that appear on their packaging, so consumers know they are supporting brands working to create a positive societal impact.

“The objective of IMPACT COLLECTIVE is to help companies reach their short- and long-term environmental goals, wherever they are on their sustainability journey,” said Pete Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of GreenPrint. “Through this initiative, we look forward to helping to create a sustainable future while simultaneously driving business impact for members.”

https://greenprint.eco/