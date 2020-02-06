Tray Inserts Speed Press Color Changes

DIP Co, in partnership with Tresu Group, now offers disposable drip tray inserts for use on Tresu’s Flexo Innovator series of wide web presses. Tray inserts eliminate the need to wash OEM pans during color changes.

Benefits gained from tray insert usage include faster clean-up times, the elimination of contaminates in ink streams, the elimination of wastewater and cleaning agents, and a decrease in assistance needed from press-help members. Designed to completely protect both the floor and walls of the OEM pan, disposable inserts come with several features:

190-micron PET material construction for exceptional rigidity

¾” ID, sonic welded spout for reliable draining

Dimensionally stable, heat and tear-resistant

Suitable for use with UV, water-based, and solvent inks and coatings

Drip trays are currently available for Tresu’s 1400 mm and 1700 mm width presses.

Theron Johnson, president of DIP Co, commented, “Working with Tresu to provide a solution to a messy clean-up problem has been great. Their attention to their customer’s needs mirrors our own. It is nice to have a strategic relationship with Tresu that works smoothly and benefits a mutual customer so much.”

Since 1984 ,DIP Co. has provided innovative quick change disposable liner systems, fountain liners, and drip trays to all segments of the printing industry.

www.dipworldwide.com