Oregon Co-Op Goes Nuts for Chocolates

Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO) is launching four Oregon Orchard hazelnut chocolates in 6 oz. resealable pouches. These confections will be available at the Oregon Hazelnut Marketplace and all Wilco Farm Stores in Oregon and Washington.

The Oregon Orchard confections are dipped in premium, artisanal chocolate. The four flavors are: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Skinny Milk Chocolate (20% less chocolate) and Marionberry Chocolate. The suggested retail price is $7.49-$7.99.

Matt Gillespie, director of marketing for Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, said chocolate is renowned for enhancing ingredient flavor profiles, and hazelnuts are no exception. All Oregon Orchard products are produced with HGO members’ hazelnuts that are grown with sustainability in mind. The hazelnuts are steam pasteurized and roasted in small batches at the SQF (Safe Quality Food) Level-3 Certified processing facility in Oregon. Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO), a business unit of farmer-owned cooperative Wilco, has more than 180 growers who collectively own more than 20,000 acres of prime hazelnut orchards.

Wilco