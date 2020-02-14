Amcor, Moda Partner on Vacuum Packaging

Amcor Flexibles North America has announced a partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems. By combining Amcor’s shrink bag and rollstock film for meat and cheese with Moda’s system, producers can gain operational efficiencies and drive total cost savings.

Drawing on heritage in design, science and manufacturing, Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging for food processors. “Specifically for protein applications, meat processors can experience increased throughput up to 40 bags per minute, while reducing labor costs by 50 percent or more with Flow-Tite shrink rollstock and Moda equipment,” explained Don Schnabel, senior. marketing director at Amcor.

Moda is a global leader in producing high-performance modular packaging equipment that integrates the latest technology with hygienic design for vacuum packaging. High performance Moda packaging systems have been crafted to endure the challenges of demanding environments, increase productivity, and deliver energy, labor and total package cost savings. The rigorously tested line of Moda systems provides improved ergonomics, product-flow and food safety, too.

“As we continue to accelerate in solving packaging challenges, we are pleased to welcome Moda as our partner. Moda provides industry knowledge, machine expertise, and capabilities that will strengthen our ability to deliver valuable products and services to our customers,” Schnabel said.

