Kodak, Uteco Launch Ultrastream Press

Kodak is introducing its ULTRASTREAM technology in the new Uteco Sapphire EVO W, the first flexible packaging press to enter the market using Kodak’s latest continuous inkjet technology. The first ULTRASTREAM system with a print width of 1.25 meters has been sold into the market in advance of its expected debut at drupa 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The wide format of the new Sapphire EVO W allows brands to leverage digital printing with their traditional flexographic print formats.

As packaging converters and brands look for more cost-effective solutions for shorter production runs, Kodak and Uteco have created an industry-changing press. Enabled by water-based inks and production speeds equivalent to analog presses, the Sapphire EVO W can print short- to medium-run length jobs, achieving price points favorable to flexography. Sapphire digital solutions execute variable data campaigns and reduce waste and excess inventory delivering increased sales at lower costs. Included in the delivery of the Sapphire EVO W is Kodak’s environmentally friendly and industry compliant inks and fluids, which open the door for applications in food, beverage, and personal care.

“ULTRASTREAM is revolutionizing flexible packaging for brands,” said Randy Vandagriff, President, Enterprise Inkjet Systems Division and Vice President, Eastman Kodak. “Uteco’s application of our technology in their new press is a game changer and a great example of how Kodak is helping printers to lower their costs and drive efficiency.”

“As the world leader in the production of printing and converting machines for flexible packaging applications, we recognize the need for digital solutions in our customers’ operations,” said Aldo Peretti, president and CEO of the Uteco Group.

