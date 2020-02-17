ConvertingFlexible Packaging NewsBag/Pouch MakingSupply ChainSustainable PackagingTechnology
Converter News

Zim’s Bagging Adds 10-Color Miraflex II Press From W&H

The new MIRAFLEX II at Zim’s Bagging Company’s plant
The new MIRAFLEX II at Zim’s Bagging Company’s plant in Prichard, WV. From left, Andrew Wheeler (W&H), Kevin Worthy (Zim’s), Javeed Buch (W&H) and Harry Zimmerman (Zim’s).
February 17, 2020
KEYWORDS bag making equipment / bags and pouches / manufacturer of flexible packaging
Reprints
No Comments

Zim’s, Bagging company, a manufacturer of printed polyethylene rollstock, bags, and foam & bubble pouches, has invested in its first Windmoeller & Hoelscher  press – a 59” 10-color MIRAFLEX II. The new press has been placed in service and running since July 1, 2019.

Zim’s General Manager Kevin Worthy, stated: “After a thorough installation, the press is running and quickly meeting the speeds we expected. We currently out-produce our older equipment by 3 to 1 with an expectation to increase our throughput to 4 to 1 as we become more proficient with this new technology.”

To meet the company’s standards for sustainable production, the MIRAFLEX II was supplied with Turboclean Advanced E inking and wash-up system with electric pumps that are energy efficient and save both time and wash-up solvent usage.  “This technology reduced an 8-color wash-up that used to take 1.5 hours manually to just 3 minutes in total for all eight colors,” added Worthy. A closed loop solvent reclaim and recycling unit to allow for the reuse of ink and solvent waste was also installed.

The new press is equipped with W&H’s own integrated web inspection system, including defect check and bar code check that provide operators with real time production data and control of the jobs on press.

The 55-year-old family company based in Prichard, WV, added a 12,000 sq ft printing department to their existing facility to house the new press.

Zim’s Bagging Co. www.zimsbagging.com

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Flexible Packaging Magazine

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.