Craftsman Label Changes Plates, Installs Inventory Control System

Portland, OR-based Craftsman Label is a full-service narrow web company serving brands and packaging buyers across the U.S. and abroad. With its fleet of state-of-the-art flexo, thermal and digital presses, the company’s high-definition label and flexible packaging applications serve a wide range of end-use sectors including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrials.

Darren McClintock, pressroom manager, recently decided to change to MacDermid LUX ITP plate technology to solve repeated ink transfer issues. In addition to considering alternative plate vendors, McClintock was looking at a way to streamline his company’s consumables inventory practices.

Craftsman claims the switch to MacDermid plates was seamless and Mcclintock projects his company will save more than $80,000per year as a result. He adds, “I wanted the switch to be seamless and so far it has been, and I can tell you that I am in love with these new plates.”

Craftsman Label also brought in All Printing Resources’ Supply Sentry RFID Inventory Management system. APR’s Supply Sentry RFID-enabled flexo supply monitors the consumables items Craftsman Label uses daily, including doctor blades, wipes, tapes and the MacDermid plate material.

As the market for labels and other narrow web applications becomes more competitive, printers are constantly seeking ways to remove costs from the supply chain without having to compromise print quality or service. Craftsman Label takes their position as one of their region’s premiere print houses very seriously, and their partnership with APR will help ensure they stay there.

Craftsman Label, www.customlabelprinteroregon.com