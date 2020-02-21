Water Label Features Wood-Based Clear Plastic

Vellamo , Finland’s award-winning natural mineral water aims to make a big splash with its USA launch by partnering with global label stock producer, UPM Raflatac for an innovative sustainability initiative in the bottled water industry. Vellamo’s bottles will feature UPM Raflatac Forest Film, the world’s first and only wood-based polypropylene plastic label material.

“Vellamo is one of Mother Nature’s perfect creations and we’re excited to share how we’ve taken great measures to ensure our unique taste, purity and sustainability for the health of our customers and planet by achieving a neutral carbon footprint across production, packaging and logistics,” said Petteri Ahonen, CEO, Ice Age Water Ltd.

The global market for bottled water is projected to reach US$307.6 billion by 2025. Mineral water is increasingly becoming the new vehicle for affordable nutrition with per capita consumption poised to increase with science-based evidence highlighting waters role in health and wellness. With premium waters on the rise, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches and packaging innovation. (Global Industry Analysts, December 2019).

Vellamo adheres to strict European natural mineral water standards to maintain its official seal of approval and high-quality status of being naturally pure, unique in taste, bottled at the source, and containing no environmental pollution or added minerals or sweeteners.

“This is an ideal collaboration and event to showcase how labels matter when it comes to sustainable packaging,” says Daryl Northcott, Director, Films Business, Americas, UPM Raflatac. “Our collaboration with Vellamo is an excellent example of how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils by working together to have the first bottled product in any industry featuring our innovative UPM Raflatac Forest Film™\ label materials.”

UPM Raflatac Forest Film is constructed from UPM BioVerno naphtha, a 100 percent wood-based solution originating from sustainably managed forests. It answers brand owners’ needs to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones. It offers companies an efficient and impactful way to reach beyond their sustainability goals without compromising on product performance.

The label also features UPM Raflatac’s RafMore, an innovative smart label solution that allows festival attendees to scan the label unique to every Vellamo bottle and access real-time product lifecycle and carbon footprint data.

