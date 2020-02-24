See Robots in Action at PACK EXPO East
The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase is back at PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), where students from the surrounding Philadelphia-area robotics teams will display their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills.
Participating teams include:
- Germantown Academy VEX Robotics Team
- Team 203, Camden Co Tech School-Gloucester
- Team 321, Central High School
- Team 2458, Gill St. Bernard's School
- Team 2607, Archbishop Wood High School
- Team 4575, Girl Scouts of Eastern PA
- Team 6327, The Eastern PA Robotics Alliance
“This showcase provides students with the opportunity to discover how robotics technology applies to the packaging industry while displaying their robots to exhibitors and attendees,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “Continuing to support youth engagement at events like this is important for PMMI as these are the future innovators of our industry.”
Attendees can see sponsored teams’ creations in action every day of the show in Booth 330. Demonstrations begin at 10:00 a.m.
Also featured at PACK EXPO East is the Workforce Development Pavilion, where PMMI Education Partner schools will promote their programs and expose their students to the packaging and processing industry. Participating partner schools include:
- Bucks County Community College
- Community College of Philadelphia
- Lehigh Carbon Community College
- Rutgers University
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
PMMI U offers many opportunities for packaging professionals and students to connect at the show, including a networking and interviewing event, CareerLink LIVE. To learn more, visit packexpoeast.com/education/student-opportunities.