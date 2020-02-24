Afinia Debuts Desktop Flexible Packaging Press

Afinia Label is a specialist manufacturer and global distributor of industrial color label printing and finishing equipment. P Afinia Label is introducing the FP-230: a revolutionary solution for short to medium runs of flexible packaging.

The Afinia FP-230 is a desktop press with a maximum media width of 230mm. It utilizes Memjet’s Versapass DN technology to produce vibrant full color prints at 1600 dpi, with speeds up to 18 m per minute. The water-based CMYK inks are approved for food packaging when combined with inline cold lamination.

Sihl’s Artysio range of high-performance packaging films is optimized for printing on the FP-230 and for use with a wide range of VFFS and HFFS packing lines. The Artysio product line brings simplicity to the previously complicated question of film choice, and provides barrier solutions for various different product and market needs. A mono PP film answers the question of sustainability with a recyclability score of 20/20 from Intersoh.

Joe Collins, from Afinia Label, talked about this innovative solution and why it is so highly desired.

“As companies have focused on things like reducing waste, smaller production runs, and increasing personalization in recent years, the need for an on-demand flexible packaging solution has grown significantly. Our groundbreaking solution is low-investment and empowers the user with full control of their own production, putting an end to minimum order restrictions and long lead times. Users can take a roll of blank Artysio film and go from print to pack in minutes, opening the door to endless opportunities.”

For more information, visit http://afinialabel.com,