Analyzer Tests Oxygen Permeation on Films

AMETEK MOCON has launched a new high-throughput oxygen permeation analyzer called the OX-TRAN 2/28 H. The analyzer was designed for labs that routinely perform a high volume of verification film permeation testing. With its unique four cell capability, it can test four barrier samples at the same time, providing twice the throughput of traditional Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) instruments.

The dual film horizontal cartridge is removable for easy sample preparation and the user-friendly operator interface provides a real time status of testing against target limits. Users have twice the testing capacity of traditional OTR instruments with the same footprint of standard two cell models.

Now laboratories can save space, decrease maintenance costs, and increase efficiency through the model’s easy-to-use features. These include automated flow and RH control, automatic sensor protection, new quality control (QC) testing modes to simplify operation, and a test method library to store parameters of frequently used tests.

“The OX-TRAN 2/28 H is a game changer for labs that run a high volume of film permeation testing. Our customers can now increase their testing efficiency by running four samples at once and reduce maintenance costs by operating fewer instruments,” says Jeff Jackson, global product manager at AMETEK MOCON.

“Professionals now have a high-throughput oxygen permeation analyzer that is designed for QC with one of the most affordable costs per cell in the industry and the performance you’d expect from a MOCON analyzer.”

The OX-TRAN 2/28 H analyzer can test the OTR on films from low-to-high barriers without humidification. It uses MOCON’s patented Coulox absolute (intrinsic) coulometric sensor, which requires no calibration and complies with ASTM standard D3985. This analyzer provides very accurate and repeatable test results within a wide detection range from 0.05 to 200 cc/(m2 x day).

Learn more at www.ametekmocon.com