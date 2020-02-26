Flexible Packaging Association Launches New Website

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is pleased to announce the official launch of its new website, www.flexpack.org. The FPA is committed to connecting, advancing, and leading the flexible packaging industry and the new website is a key communication tool in that quest.

The homepage offers a ‘FPA Spotlight’ section that highlights the Market Tracker, the State of the Flexible Packaging Industry Report, the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, Upcoming Events, Advocacy, and recent publications. Many of the resources contained in the website are for FPA members only and require a login. When FPA members log into the new site for the first time, they will be required to reset their password.

“FPA offers a wealth of information for our members, stakeholders, and the public, and our new site is more streamlined and user-friendly, making it easier to find critical information,” says Alison Keane, FPA President & CEO.

The ‘Industry Information’ section includes business statistics and financial benchmarking reports, such as the State of the Flexible Packaging Industry Report and the quarterly ‘Pulse of the Industry’ Reports under industry resources.

As a leading voice in the sustainable packaging movement, FPA has significant resources to support flexible packaging's sustainability efforts, all of which are highlighted in the ‘Sustainability’ section. Through ongoing research and initiatives, FPA provides a greater understanding of the environmental advantages and benefits of flexible packaging among consumer product companies, retailers, and consumers.