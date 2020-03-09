ConvertingSupply ChainPrinting
T&L Graphic Systems Picks FLEXCEL Plates

March 9, 2020
T&L (Tape & Label) Graphic Systems has invested in a KODAK FLEXCEL NX System from Miraclon, and within three months is seeing a wide range of benefits.  The investment has not only allowed the Illinois-based converter to gain better pressroom control and savings, but substantially improve the quality of its print. 

Greg Galeles, T&L purchasing and art coordinator, says: “The upgrade to KODAK FLEXCEL NX System wasn’t just a continuation of our 10-year relationship with Miraclon. We embarked upon aggressive testing with competitor products for over five months and found that nothing could even come close to what we were achieving with Flexcel NX.”

“We’ve immediately seen a significant reduction in makeready times as well as set-up materials. For instance, a process and spot color run before using Flexcel NX was taking one hour. Now, it’s down to 30 minutes or less,” Galeles says. FP

 

T&L Graphic Systems, www.tlgraphic.com

