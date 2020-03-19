Elkay Plastics Rebrands As LK, Emphasizes Food Packaging

After more than 50 years, Elkay Plastics Co, Inc, based in Commerce, Ca, is rebranding itself as part of a renewed commitment to core capabilities and customer engagement. The new brand, LK Packaging, also supports the company’s long-time strategy of energizing the packaging supply chain with a wide range of readily available, state-of-the-art packaging solutions.

Over the past several years, LK has invested in addressing the needs of those who need packaging for food products and in 2018, LK acquired Red Rock Packaging, a leading maker of overwrap films for grocery distributors and food processors. In 2019, LK introduced several unique food-packaging solutions, often accompanied by product training and even retail marketing playbooks.

Leading the product expansion is Doron Chertkow, LK’s product manager, who grew up with the company, and says, “The new name reflects our founder’s initials, so a tribute to our past, but it also includes a more accurate definition of our true focus. We are, after all, a packaging company.”

While the brand is changed, the company name is simply amended to Elkay Plastics Co., Inc. dba LK Packaging, and still commonly referred to as “LK.”

LK Packaging, www.LKpkg.com