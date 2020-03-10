Squid Ink Releases Fiber Laser Marking System

Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc introduces the SQ-50F fiber laser marking system, designed for high-speed food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, parts marking, and other primary coding applications.

The SQ-50F fiber laser provides permanent coding of text, time and date, bar codes, serial numbers, and more on a variety of products including ceramics, plastics, matte metals, rubber, and composite materials. Due to the short wavelength of the fiber laser, the SQ-50F provides an excellent solution for customers that require a high-contrast code on materials not easily marked with CO2 marking systems.

Fiber lasers are much more electrically efficient, resulting in cost savings. On average, fiber laser systems gain more than 50,000 additional hours of use when compared to traditional CO2 systems. The SQ-50F laser’s increased message flexibility means users have the ability to mix different fonts and logos in a single message and the option to produce discrete codes for anti-counterfeiting and traceability applications.

