Kids’ Fruit Pouch Puts Squeeze on Recycling

GoGo squeeZ, a leading brand in healthy portable fruit pouches for kids, announced that it will unveil 100 percent recyclable packaging in the market by 2022. GoGo squeeZ will be among the earliest brands to address the implications of its pouch packaging and offer sustainable options to customers.

After three years of research and development, the company’s final recyclable packaging will have no aluminum layer in the pouch, the amount of plastic in the iconic GoGo squeeZ helicopter cap will have been reduced by 40 percent and the recyclable, squeezable packaging will be made from a single type of polyethylene. The outer packaging on most of the GoGo squeeZ varieties is currently made from 100 percent recycled paper that has been sourced responsibly and sustainably.

“Developing packaging that reduces our environmental footprint is a critical step in the evolution of our brand and its values,” according to Michel Larroche, CEO of MOM Group, the French company that owns GoGo squeeZ.

In addition to creating recyclable packaging, GoGo squeeZ intends to educate consumers about the ways in which they can improve their recycling efforts and get more packaging into the recycling stream.

GoGo squeeZ, www.gogosqueeZ.com