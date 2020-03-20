SÜDPACK’s Multi SV Skin Certified Recyclable

Packaging solutions with certified recyclability help food and drink producers satisfy relevant legal requirements. SÜDPACK Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG has now received a certificate of recyclability from the Institute cyclos-HTP for its packaging film concept, combining a Skin Multi SV top film (150 µm) and base film Ecoterm VP (250 µm.) SÜDPACK customers can now take advantage of a combined top foil / base foil skin packaging concept with confirmed recyclability.

By opting for skin packaging, users can reduce material consumption by 18 percent compared to tray packaging and MAP (modified atmosphere packaging). In addition to the reduced need for material and weight, they can now also rest assured of the packaging’s recyclability.

Employing extremely thin film, Multi SV Skin is a prime example of what down-gauging can achieve. With regard to the roadmap segment “renewable raw materials”, the Skin concept can be used in combination with a paper tray under the product name Ecocraft Skin. The packaging concept consists of a premium-quality Skin film that snugly clings to the product, and a base film that is made of up to 90 percent paper, printable on both sides, and a wafer-thin plastic film.

SÜDPACK Verpackungen GmbH, www.suedpack.com/en