Laminator is Designed to Work with Digital Press

March 13, 2020
KEYWORDS HP Indigo 20000 / lamination film / Nordmeccanica / printing machinery / solventless lamination
Nordmeccanica has launched a new, solventless lamination solution designed especially for on-demand, flexible packaging production on HP Indigo digital presses. Developed in collaboration with HP Indigo, the Super Simplex e800 Laminator is an innovative system optimized for the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press.

The 800 mm wide Nordmeccanica Super Simplex e800 Laminator offers innovation in energy consumption and waste, and is designed to help converters deliver on-demand pouches and move toward a sustainable solution.

The 762 mm (30 inch) HP Indigo 20000 can print on-demand virtually any sized flexible packaging application with unlimited variation and support demand for growing SKUs.

“This combined HP Indigo and Nordmeccanica solution broadens the HP Indigo Digital Pouch Factory solution for flexible packaging enabling converters and brands to move toward on-demand, sustainable packaging solutions,” said Alon Bar-Shany, general manager, HP Indigo.

 

Nordmeccanica, www.nordmeccanica.com

