Comar Consolidating New California Plant for Injection Molding

Comar, a specialty packaging, device, and component supplier serving the medical, pharmaceutical, consumer healthcare, personal and home care, food and beverage, and other niche market segments is building a custom facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Comar will consolidate current employees, equipment, and operations from the existing Rancho Cucamonga and Garden Grove plants into this new facility.

The new 230,000 sq. ft. facility will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, and FDA registered and will house dedicated injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and injection molding cells. 26,000 sq. ft. of the facility will have ISO Class 8 injection molding and assembly cleanrooms. The new facility will feature a full-service mold prototyping lab and dedicated mold sampling and development equipment to enable Comar to rapidly bring customers from ideation to full production.

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has eight manufacturing and distribution locations. FP

Comar, www.comar.com