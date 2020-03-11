Ampacet Acquires Israeli Supplier of Equipment for Plastics Production

Ampacet has announced the acquisition of LIAD Weighing and Control Systems, based in Israel.

LIAD pioneered the single component gravimetric feeder for injection molding machines, and is a leading developer of innovative feeders, blenders and real-time quality control solutions for the plastics industry. LIAD also introduced the world’s first in-line, multi-probe spectrometer for continuous and real-time color quality measuring.

In North America, LIAD products will be distributed by CISystems Color Integration by Ampacet, a new business unit created to improve the way manufacturers use color in their processes and products. CISystems will offer groundbreaking color management technologies to help customers increase production efficiency, reduce waste and achieve sustainability goals while in compliance with Industry 4.0 practices.

With 25 manufacturing sites located in 18 countries, Ampacet Corp. is a global masterbatch leader offering a range of custom color, special effect, black, white and specialty additive masterbatches for flexible and rigid extrusion processes and applications.

Ampacet, www.ampacet.com