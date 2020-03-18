Flexible Packaging NewsTechnology
Supplier News

Duravant Adds Defect Sorting Machinery Firm

FP-News-900x550.jpg
March 18, 2020
KEYWORDS automation systems / defect detection / manufacturer of flexible packaging
Order Reprints
No Comments

Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Woodside Electronics Corp., a manufacturer of optical color and defect sorting equipment.  Along with Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, WECO extends Duravant’s reach across automated food processing and inspection categories. 

WECO has been a leader in optical sorting technology for fruits and nuts for over 30 years. Their portfolio includes highly intelligent optical color and defect sorting systems and moisture monitoring systems. With corporate headquarters in Woodland, CA, WECO serves customers with leading-edge technology designed to eliminate the need for manual hand labor and maximize throughput.

“WECO’s culture of customer-centric innovation and commitment to rapid and effective new product development makes them a wonderful addition to the Duravant family,” says Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant.”

Duravant, www.duravant.com

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Flexible Packaging Magazine

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.