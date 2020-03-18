Duravant Adds Defect Sorting Machinery Firm

Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Woodside Electronics Corp., a manufacturer of optical color and defect sorting equipment. Along with Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, WECO extends Duravant’s reach across automated food processing and inspection categories.

WECO has been a leader in optical sorting technology for fruits and nuts for over 30 years. Their portfolio includes highly intelligent optical color and defect sorting systems and moisture monitoring systems. With corporate headquarters in Woodland, CA, WECO serves customers with leading-edge technology designed to eliminate the need for manual hand labor and maximize throughput.

“WECO’s culture of customer-centric innovation and commitment to rapid and effective new product development makes them a wonderful addition to the Duravant family,” says Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant.”

Duravant, www.duravant.com