Tactile Packaging Launches to Differentiate on Shelf

Flair Flexible Packaging is introducing its latest Real Touch innovation, a tactile packaging solution for high-impact shelf differentiation, at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 3-7, 2020 (booth #N916). Using Flair’s proprietary texturization process, Real Touch supplements visual impact by adding a tactile dimension to brand packaging designs. Specially engineered to deliver a true experience, Real Touch enables brands to create another layer of connection with their consumers.

Flair’s Real Touch has been developed for both food and nonfood applications. It's available in premade formats, including stand-up pouches and other formats, as well as Flair’s ENVi Recyclable, enabling brands to enhance shelf appeal and meet sustainability goals at the same time. Technical engineering and custom design consultations are available for rollstock products to ensure high-quality presentation and performance. Real Touch may be applied to the entire surface or combined with a glossy effect to align with any brand designs, delivering a premium look without the premium pricing.

Real Touch solutions can also include features such as high-clarity windows in custom shapes, locations and sizes, as well as freshness features such as zippers and valves. The first offer within Flair’s tactile packaging program, Real Touch empowers brands to meet evolving consumer demands while achieving the exceptional shelf differentiation they desire.