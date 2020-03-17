Call for Entries: BEYOND PLASTIC AWARD 2020

The global online platform for eco-designed packaging solutions BEYONDPLASTIC.NET announces the BEYOND PLASTIC AWARD 2020. The Award’s motto is: Let us design and create eco-responsible packages and transform plastic products into solutions made of environmentally sound materials.

The Award will honor the innovation and creativity in sustainable packaging design in three categories: most practical impact to reduce the use of plastics, most innovative approach and most beautiful solution. A Gold, Silver and Bronze Award with trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for each category.

The Award is directed toward students, designers, engineers, makers, creators, inventors, artists—everyone who has an idea, concept, project, prototype or even a solution already in market which supports less plastic packages is welcome to take part. It can either be an entry which replaces an existing environmentally non-responsible package or it can be a completely new solution.

The entries will be judged and selected by a jury panel and the winners will be announced and celebrated at the Award Ceremony in May 2020. For details how to participate go to www.beyondplastic.net.