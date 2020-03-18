Trolls Take Over Lay's Poppables Snacks

Lay's® Poppables™ launches limited-edition bags featuring five characters from upcoming "Trolls World Tour" film and bags also feature on-pack code as part of sweepstakes in which fans can win free pair of movie tickets.

Fans can find their favorite Trolls characters—Poppy, Branch and friends—in snack aisles before the Trolls hit the big screen on April 10, 2020. Through a collaboration between Lay's Poppables and DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls World Tour" movie.

To celebrate the sequel, each limited-edition bag of Lay's Poppables gives fans a chance to instantly win a pair of tickets to see "Trolls World Tour" in theaters, with one grand-prize winner receiving their own "World Tour" of six musical festivals across the county.

Trolls fans can collect their favorite characters across five Lay's Poppables flavor varieties: Lay's Poppables Sea Salt featuring Poppy, Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar featuring Branch, Poppables Creamy Jalapeño featuring Tiny Diamond, Poppables Honey BBQ featuring Barb, and Poppables White Cheddar featuring Delta Dawn. The specially-marked bags will be available at retailers nationwide.

To enter the sweepstakes for the Musical World Tour and the chance to win a free pair of movie tickets, fans can visit Poppables.com now through May 15th, submit the on-pack code from any participating bag of Poppables, and find more ways to enter for a chance to win.